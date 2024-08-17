Jonnu Smith only needs 1 drive to show Dolphins how fun he can be in 2024
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa played his first game of the 2024 season and he made it look pretty easy taking the Miami Dolphins on an opening drive touchdown. This is exactly what fans were hoping to see out of him against Washington.
The Dolphins looked sharp in the passing game without Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who are taking the night off. He didn't need them. Tagovailoa opened with a quick pass to River Cracraft and then finished the drive with another pass to his wideout for a fade pass into the end zone. If Cracraft was on the roster bubble, he isn't anymore.
River Cracraft and Jonnu Smith stole the show on Miami's opening drive
While Tagovailoa was impressive going 5-for-5, Jonnu Smith also made his presence known with a reception and a quick flip behind the line of scrimmage. It was a new look for the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel. In two games now, the Dolphins have got their tight ends more involved.
In addition to Smith, the Dolphins have already gone to Julian Hill who looks much more comfortable in his second season. However, this play from Smith has Miami fans fired up on social media. Yeah, this guy is going to be a ton of fun to watch for this offense:
Miami ran the ball five times with mixed results. Miami was forced into two 4th down situations and were able to convert them, but the offensive line needs to get better in the trenches. Miami came up short on third down both times they attempted to run the ball up the gut.
Defensively, the Dolphins were not perfect on their first drive to open the game with Cam Smith struggling in coverage. Pressure on rookie Jaden Daniels helped stall the drive and a missed field goal kept the score at zero until the Dolphins scored on the next series, their first. Tagovailoa tossed a dime to Cracraft, but right now, we're pretty fired up about Smith.