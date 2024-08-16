Watch Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert keep building the Jonnu Smith hype
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans have only seen glimpses of what Jonnu Smith can do in Mike McDaniel's offense. The free-agent offseason addition hasn't played in a preseason game yet. In practice, the players have seen him, and he has impressed at least one of the Dolphins veterans.
Raheem Mostert recently spoke with the media and was asked about several additions to the offense and what it might mean for the team. Mostert said that Smith is a player that he has been a fan of. Mostert spoke about Smith's ability to block, his speed for a big tight end, and what he might bring to the system:
Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald is clearly impressed, and he may be right in terms of the best tight end Miami has had on the roster in years. Smith has the ability to do everything a tight end is supposed to. He catches the ball well and can create space, while also being able to use his frame to shield defenders. Ask him to stay in and block and he can do that as well.
Jonnu Smith is going to be a big-time weapon for the Dolphins
Now, the question is, can McDaniel find a way to use him in his system? In his first season with the Dolphins, McDaniel couldn't use Mike Gesicki for anything other than a slot receiver. Last year the Dolphins kept only two TEs initially with Durham Smythe and undrafted rookie Julian Hill handling the position. Smythe is a good tight end, but he isn't a game-changer. Hill has more development ahead.
Clearly, Smith has the experience and the statistics to be better than both of them and for the first time as a head coach, McDaniel has a TE who is considered better than average. However, can he use him correctly? We'll find out soon enough with Week 1 around the corner.