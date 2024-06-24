New CBS RB rankings are a slap in the face to Dolphins' Raheem Mostert
By Brian Miller
Raheem Mostert tied Christian McCaffrey for the total touchdown lead in 2023. His rushing yardage was 1,012, and his 18 rushing TDs led the NFL. CBS, however, still doesn't think he is all that good it looks like?
The media giant released a Top 20 RB list that put Dolphins second-year running back De'Von Achane at No. 17. I can understand that a bit, considering his injury sidelined him for part of the season. I would still put him over James Conner at 16.
Scrolling through the list, we expected to find Mostert closer to the top, but instead, CBS has him ranked in the No. 12 spot. Two places outside of the Top 10? Mostert's sixth-best rushing yards per carry, 4.6, wasn't enough to get him into the Top 10, which is a joke.
Raheem Mostert didn't get any love from CBS in its new RB rankings
We get the fact that Mostert is in his 30s and maybe, as they point out, he can't continue to produce like he did last season consistently, but he did last year and that should account for something. Mostert ran 209 times for 1,012 yards and 18 TDs. Here is how those ranked above him did:
- 11: Travis Etienne - Jaguars - 267 rushes, 1,008 yards, 11 TDs
- 10: Aaron Jones - Vikings - 142 rushes, 656 yards, 2 TDs
- 9: Josh Jacobs - Green Bay - 233 rushes, 805 yards, 6 TDs
- 8: Jahymyr Gibbs - Lions - 182 rushes, 945 yards, 10 TDs
- 7: Saquon Barkley - Eagles - 247 rushes, 962 yards, 6 TDs
- 6: Breece Hall - Jets - 223 Rushes, 994 yards, 5 TDs
- 5: Nick Chubb - Browns - 28 rushes - 170 yards, O TDs - Injured
- 4: Jonathan Taylor - Colts - 169 rushes - 741 yards, 7 TDs
- 3: Bijan Robinson - Faclons - 214 rushes, 976 yards, 4 TDs
- 2: Derrick Henry - Ravens - 280 rushes, 1,167 yards, 12 TDs
- 1: Christian McCaffrey - 49ers - 272 yards, 1,459 yards, 14 TDs
It is understandable that some of those on this list should be ranked higher than Mostert, regardless of statistics. Taylor, Robinson, Henry, and Chubb are quality runners who should be in the Top 5, no matter what the statistics are. I would, however, draw the line with Hall at No. 6.
Hall has a high ceiling, but he hasn't shown that he can carry the load yet in my opinion and while Barkley is amazing, he is running on his name right now. I'm not some Dolphins homer who believes every player on the roster should be ranked highly, but Mostert is much better than No. 12, and Achane is a better back than some of those on this list.