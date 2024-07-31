Jordan Poyer is one of many NFL veterans who may not like an 18-game schedule
By Brian Miller
What the NFL wants, the NFL gets. At least most of the time and right now, they want an 18-game schedule. The NFLPA will say they don't want it, but they will give in. So will players like Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer.
Fans understand that players already hate the 17 weeks of grueling football. Fans love it, players not so much, but there is a trade off that will make players get on board. "Money, Money, Money, Money...Money!"
Could the NFL move to an 18-game schedule in the near future?
Poyer, however, doesn't seem to be a fan of the possible additional game. "I don't know. I don't want to get in trouble with some of the things I might think about it, but that's kind of crazy," He said via the Palm Beach Post.
There is one big caveat to Poyer's potential disinterest - bye weeks. Poyer pointed out that if the NFL were to give two weeks off during the season, it might make more sense. Fans could be on board with that as well. It would make a lot of sense for teams to have a bye in the first half of the year and the second. It gives players more time to get healthy.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has openly discussed reducing preseason games to one or two at most. This could be an effort to get the NFLPA to agree to 18 games, but the league can't summarily assume that the quality of play will remain if that extra week doesn't come with an extra week off as well.
With an 18-week schedule also comes more money from the networks broadcasting the games. More money from the networks means more money to the players, and ultimately, that will decide whether or not the NFLPA agrees to an extended season or not. So far, the 17-week season has done well, but there have to be enough games at some point, and 18 may very well be the final addition.
As for the NFLPA, expect more than money to be involved in the negotiations. The NFLPA will also likely try to get the league to include expanded rosters from the current 53 and expanded rosters on game day. There have been rumors over the last few years that the Players Association may try to shift to all players being active for games. An 18-week schedule could be the catalyst to get that approved.