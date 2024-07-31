Jordyn Brooks sends passionate message to Dolphins haters calling the team 'soft'
Now that he's with the Miami Dolphins, new linebacker Jordyn Brooks is getting used to people on the outside sleeping on this team. Brooks, who spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks, isn't loving some of the things he's been hearing.
Most notably, the playmaker knows all about Miami being labeled as a 'soft' team. This is something Jordan Poyer brought up recently, calling out the Dolphins for how they've battled adversity in recent years. This is a narrative that Brooks is ready to change. Straight up, he's not going to tolerate this in South Florida moving forward:
Jordyn Brooks is ready for the Miami Dolphins to be a feared team
"I think that's everybody's mentality coming in. New guys like myself, you know, pride ourselves on being physical and I think with any great defense, you have to be physical. We want to be feared, so right now we're in the process of doing that. "- Jordyn Brooks
Brooks, a tackle machine, is probably earning himself plenty of Dolphins fans after they see that clip above. He's got a point. When you think of the most-feared teams in the AFC, the Chiefs, Ravens and even the Bills come to mind first.
The Dolphins are a team loaded with talent, but the fact of the matter is that they've been known more of late for late-season collapses. Add in the fact that the Dolphins haven't won a postseason game in 24 years and it gives haters even more of a reason to troll Mike McDaniel and Co.
Despite that, the guys inside the locker room know there's a ton of potential for 2024 to be a season to remember. Brooks is ready to make a name for himself on defense, but more importantly, he's also ready for Miami to be respected as an elite squad in this league.