New Dolphins LB needs to shed the negative reviews and prove detractors wrong
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released Jerome Baker in March and replaced him with former Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Dolphins fans were happy with the move, but not everyone agreed. In fact, one media member called Brooks one of the worst free-agent additions of the 2024 offseason.
In April, Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report said that Brooks is one of his "14-worst free agent signings."
The biggest issue for Fowler is the inconsistent and sometimes non-existent pass coverage that Brooks fails to provide. Fowler backs up his claims by showing that Brooks gave up over 1,000 yards as the "primary man in space" in his first two years in the league.
Will Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks deliver for Mike McDaniel in 2024?
Brooks has clearly shown himself to be more of a run-stopping linebacker over his career. He brings an intensity that the Dolphins haven't had in years. Miami may not need him to be a pass-coverage specialist given the system that Anthony Weaver will run. In addition, the Dolphins have support from the secondary, as Weaver likes to use three safeties.
With training camp starting, the Dolphins will need their new linebacker to emerge as a defensive leader. Baker was never elite, but he was consistent and he gave everything he had. Brooks has to be better than Baker if the Dolphins defense is going to thrive.
Without Christian Wilkins, there are plenty of question marks at the defensive tackle position. The retirement of Shaq Barrett creates a problem for the pass-rush. Miami needs leadership on the front seven, and that is where Brooks needs to step up.
Miami gave Brooks a three-year $26.3 million deal this past offseason, as they overhauled parts of a linebacker group that also saw Andrew Van Ginkel not retained. Brooks will enter his fifth NFL season after four years with the Seahawks. His first two seasons may not have been great, but he has done better in his last two. Now, he has to do more in 2024.