Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks gave best reason possible for showing up to OTAs
While not everyone likes to cut their offseason short and report for voluntary offseason programs, this was never a thought for new Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks could not be happier to be in South Florida and he's building early chemistry with his new teammates.
Brooks has been hard at work at OTAs and he's ready to make a difference for head man Mike McDaniel and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. When asked about reporting for OTAs instead of taking some more time off, Brooks made it clear that this was a no-brainer for him:
New Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks is ready to be a playmaker for Miami
"I got to get to know the guys that I'm playing with, get to know the system and let them get to know me. It was important that I'd be here. It was mandatory for me. I'm glad I came - I'm enjoying it. "- Jordyn Brooks
Brooks spent the first four years of his career in Seattle, appearing in 63 games and posting 55 starts. During his time in the NFC West, the 6-0, 240-pounder recorded 513 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. He added three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.
With Andrew Van Ginkel leaving in free agency to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, general manager Chris Grier went out and brought in Brooks to help out the LBs group. Brooks ended up putting the pen to paper on a three-year deal worth $30 million.
Brooks was a first-round pick in 2020 and in the past three seasons, he made at least 16 starts, with triple-digit tackles totals each year. The consistency is there for Brooks and now he's going to hope to take his game to the next level now that he's in the AFC East. He's saying all the right things now that he's in Miami, but come Week 1, we'll hope that Brooks can back things up with some strong play.