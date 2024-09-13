Josh Allen's emotional message for Tua Tagovailoa makes it hard not to like him
By Brian Miller
The NFL is more than rivalries and Super Bowls, it's a fraternity of brothers that fight on the field and in many cases hang out off of it. In Week 2 action, Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion and after the game, Josh Allen made it clear that despite the win for his team, Tua was on his mind.
Allen improved his record over the Miami Dolphins with yet another impressive victory. The Bills have taken early control of the AFC East and with the uncertainty around Tua's future this season, the path to another division title could be possible. However, it was Tagovailoa who was immediately on Allen's mind when he spoke on the field after the game. He would talk later with the TNF postgame crew and again, repeat his thoughts on the situation:
Josh Allen is hoping for the best for Tua Tagovailoa after his concussion
For Dolphins fans, Allen is easy to make fun of. He is an interception machine against everyone but Miami. He is erratic and can be inconsistent with his throws. Playing for the Bills makes the Miami faithful dislike him more, but that isn't always easy.
Allen's personality and love of the game are hard to dismiss summarily. He is a likable guy, the same way Jim Kelly was during the 1990s for Buffalo. You hate them on the field, but can't help but respect them off it.
The Bills, and especially Allen, know the level of this rivalry and its history, but Allen also knows Tua as a person off the field. In 2022, when the Dolphins beat the Bills, Tagovailoa was practically holding Allen up on the field. Allen was destroyed by the heat of South Florida for that one.
What happens next with Tua is anyone's guess at this point. Speculating on his future is, well, pointless. Speculating on his return to the field this season is unknown as well. The Dolphins are likely to bring in more quarterbacks this week to work out, but until they know what Tagovailoa's situation is, there probably won't be a big move.