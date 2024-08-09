Kendall Fuller quote on Ethan Bonner will only raise his Dolphins hype
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have found yet another undrafted gem, this time Ethan Bonner. The second-year cornerback is making plays, and his teammates are noticing. This is great to see for the youngster, who truly can't stop turning heads.
Last week, the Dolphins' corner got props from Jaylen Waddle and now he is getting it from someone on his own side of the ball. Kendall Fuller, Miami's replacement for Xavien Howard, has taken notice of what Bonner is bringing to the team.
Fuller was speaking with the media about the team's secondary. He said that everyone is making plays but when specifically asked about Bonner, he didn't hesitate and added, “For me, he looks like a good football player. I wasn’t here last year; I didn’t see the type of player that he was last year, but they talk so much about his growth. For me, coming in, he looks more than just like a guy that can run, which he can, but he looks like a football player."
Miami CB Ethan Bonner is making a strong case for the final 53
Bonner was mostly a practice squad player in 2023, but he is hoping this year will see him on the 53 all year long, with quality game participation. The Dolphins have had success with undrafted corners. They received solid and consistent coverage from Nik Needham and Kader Kohou most recently. Now, Bonner may become yet another guy to stand out.
Bonner is going to get significant looks during the team's three preseason games. Fans should pay attention when he is on the field as he is likely going to get challenged, but he will look to show the staff that he can get the job done. If all goes according to plan, he'll then look to do the same once Week 1 gets here.