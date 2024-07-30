Kendall Lamm gives promising update on Dolphins rookie Chop Robinson
Hey Miami Dolphins fans, it looks like your team has landed quite the playmaker in Chop Robinson. The pads have just come on over at training camp in South Florida, and the first-round pick has wasted no time in showcasing he's a primetime player.
Indeed, Robinson has been turning heads for the Dolphins pass-rush, which is great to see, especially with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb not expected to be ready for the season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8.
Offensive lineman Kendall Lamm has gotten a close-up look at Robinson's game and he's clearly a big fan of his potential. Robinson is earning the respect of the guys on the other side of the line this summer, which should have plenty of people fired up:
Kendall Lamm is loving what he's seeing out of Chop Robinson
"I can see why he had so much success at Penn State. I mean, he gets into you coming off the line. The speed off the line is very, very good. For a lot of young rushers, they have to truly really learn our range and learn how we're going to block them. "- Kendall Lamm
Not only that, but Lamm said that Robinson has been asking veterans on the team for advice on how to improve his game. Being a first-round pick, the Penn State product could have arrived to practice thinking he was hot stuff and also had a bit of an ego. So far, the opposite is being showcased by the youngster.
Injuries for the defensive front have been a nightmare for the Dolphins to deal with over the past year, but Robinson has been a breath of fresh air. He will run the shop until Phillps and Chubb are ready to get back on the field. He may be a rookie, but Lamm and others are confident in Robinson continuing his strong play as we get closer to Week 1.