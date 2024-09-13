Kirk Herbstreit's Odell Beckham Jr. update screams disaster for the Dolphins
For a while now, it feels like nothing but negative news has come in on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. General manager Chris Grier brought him to South Florida to be WR No. 3 for star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but an injury issue has prevented Beckham from even posting a full practice with his new squad.
Prior to the season getting underway, countless headlines were made when the Dolphins placed the former first-round pick on the PUP list. Because of this, he'll miss the first four games and then hopefully be ready to rock once Week 5 arrives. However, leading up to Thursday Night Football, insider Kirk Herbstreit said that it's unknown exactly when OBJ will hit the field, with the door being open for potentially Week 7. Really?
Odell Beckham Jr. could end up missing more than the first 4 games of the season
Once Week 5 rolls around, the Dolphins will have a road contest on the way against the New England Patriots. The hope is that Beckham will be close enough to 100 percent by then and catch balls for the first time with Miami. However, could the Dolphins end up keeping him out of uniform for an extra game?
It's important to keep in mind that Miami has a bye during Week 6. Should Mike McDaniel and Co. decide not to rush Beckham back, they could give him that extra week off and then bring him back for the Week 7 dance on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.
That's not ideal, but the Dolphins have been playing things safe with him thus far, so maybe they'll decide to keep going with that trend. It's also a bit concerning that Herbstreit added 'who knows' when talking about Beckham's availability midway through the campaign. In the showdown with the Bills, fans have voiced their displeasure with the WR options behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as Grant DuBose and Robbie Chosen aren't doing Tagovailoa any favors with their play.
This team is banged up at wideout, with the return of fellow veteran River Cracraft totally up in the air as well. Waddle and Hill are obviously two superstars and will hold down the fort until Miami can get healthy. Having said that, it'd be nice for a positive update on Beckham to come in sooner rather than later. Nothing even close to that has been the case recently.