Last-minute weather report for Dolphins vs. Bills gives Miami a major advantage
Take away the Florida heat, and you would assume it's a disadvantage for the Miami Dolphins. Not tonight.
As the Dolphins and Buffalo Bills prepare for their crucial Thursday Night Football showdown, the rain has been hammering down at Hard Rock Stadium. It could clear up in time for kickoff, but there is a chance of heavy rain, and even thunderstorms, according to NFLWeather.
Even if the rain stops, a wet field could make ball security more of a challenge. It also plays into the hands of the team with the better rushing attack.
That belongs to the Dolphins.
Dolphins have the rushing attack to handle rainy conditions in Week 2
Miami's deep running back room won't be at full strength tonight. The Dolphins have already ruled out Raheem Mostert, while De'Von Achane is below 100 percent.
However, with Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wright providing cover, the Dolphins have more than enough options. According to ESPN, Miami ranked second in run block win rate in Week 1. The offensive line has its questions, but the starting group did an excellent job of creating openings on the ground last week.
With Wright making his debut to join a deep running back room, the Dolphins can hurt the Bills on the ground.
Airing it out won't be as easy if there is rain in the air, potentially leading to more drops or fumbles. Ball security is priority number one, and the best way to move the ball is with a heavy dose of the run.
Of course, rainy conditions could also slow down the Dolphins' speed with Tyreek Hill, but they have the offense to adapt. If there is rain, this might not be a pass-40-times kind of game, but the Dolphins have the running back depth necessary to take advantage of the conditions.