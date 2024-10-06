Latest De'Von Achane injury update after leaving Week 5 vs. Patriots
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got good news on Sunday when Raheem Mostert took the field for the first time since Week 1, but the Dolphins' sudden depth at running back didn't last long, as De'Von Achane has now left the field.
Achane was on the ground for a couple of minutes before he was taken directly to the blue medical tent. The game announcers are saying that he suffered a possible concussion, and he has now been ruled out.
With Achane out of the game, the Dolphins will need to lean on Mostert and rookie Jaylen Wright to lead the rushing attack.
Dolphins lose De'Von Achane to concussion in Week 5
The Dolphins have officially ruled out Achane for the rest of the game after being evaluated for a concussion.
The Dolphins can't afford to lose any more players. They now only have Wright and Mostert healthy. Miami kept Jeff Wilson on the inactive list for today's game.
The Dolphins have looked a little better than they did last week, but given the fact they looked horrible on Monday night, they couldn't possibly look worse. But Mike McDaniel's offense has struggled to find a rhythm against the Patriots.
While the focus is clearly on Tyler Huntley and how he handles his second start, losing Achane is costly. He missed portions of last season injured as well, which is a concern.
The Dolphins will need Mostert to step up, but the problem they are finding is that their offensive line isn't playing well. That has to change for this offense to find any success against a talented Patriots defensive front. So far, the Patriots are giving up yards to the Dolphins' receivers but those yards tend to come when Huntley is being moved out of the pocket.
Losing Achane hurts Miami in this game, and potentially beyond.