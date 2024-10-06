Miami Dolphins Week 5 inactives against the New England Patriots
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are on the road Sunday in New England to take on the Patriots. Both teams are 1-3, and neither side has won since the first week of football a month ago. Now, a battle to avoid the basement is at hand.
Miami has been banged up most of the year, but they will have Odell Beckham Jr. on hand today as well as several other veterans who have missed work.
The Dolphins will have Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller back on the field after both missed last week's game due to being in the concussion protocol. David Long Jr. missed last week with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant on Friday and should be good to go Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins inactive list for Week 5
- QB Skylar Thompson
- DB Jordan Poyer
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
- CB Ethan Bonner
- LB Channing Tindall
- LB Mohamed Kamara
- OL Andrew Meyer
The Dolphins will be without starting safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer is dealing with a shin injury that has kept him out of practice all week. He was ruled out on Friday. Cam Smith will also miss today's game with a hamstring injury. He, too, was ruled out on Friday.
The New England Patriots inactive list for Week 5
- QB Joe Milton III (emergency quarterback)
- DB Jabrill Peppers
- WR Javon Baker
- TE Jaheim Bell
- DB Kyle Dugger
- DE Jamree Kromah
- WR K.J. Osborn
While Beckham will play today, the question of how many reps will be interesting. The Dolphins can't afford to overdo it, considering he has missed the first four weeks and the entire offseason. Beckham is going to be needed much more when Tua Tagovailoa returns. On the other hand, if they can't beat New England or the Colts after their bye week, the season will be all but officially over when they get their QB back.