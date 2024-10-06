Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing today? Full injury update for Dolphins wide receiver
By Brian Miller
Listed as questionable on the Miami Dolphins' final injury report, Odell Beckham Jr. is a player fans want to see on the field. The question is, will he make his debut on Sunday?
It's looking good. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Beckham is expected to play in Week 5.
Beckham missed the first four games of the regular season on the PUP list. It has been a long road to recovery from a knee injury, but he is finally ready to play. On Friday, the Dolphins announced they were adding him to the 53-man roster, releasing quarterback Tim Boyle to make room for the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.
Beckham had minor knee surgery during the offseason, which kept him off the field. Despite not wanting to go on the PUP list to start the season, the Dolphins thought it would be best. Now, fans will get to see what the future in 2024 might hold.
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make Dolphins debut in Week 5
Beckham hasn't played since the Baltimore Ravens' playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January. He is finally ready to go and make his Dolphins debut in Week 5.
And it's a big game. Beckham might not debut in an ideal situation—Miami has lost three games in a row and is without Tua Tagovailoa—but he can help the team turn things around. Even without Tua, this is a winnable game against a struggling Patriots team. Miami then gets its bye week before visiting the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.
After that, Tagovailoa is eligible to return. The Dolphins just need to find a win or two before then to keep their season afloat, and Beckham can play a part in that.
It's unclear how many snaps he will get this week, but Beckham's return gives the offense a boost.