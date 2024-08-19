Latest Dolphins signing is bad news for running back Chris Brooks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are adding running back depth to the roster, and that can't be good news for Chris Brooks.
The team is signing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr.
McFarland is clearly coming in to provide depth at the running back position. Chris Brooks is now being reported as having a concussion and is in the protocol. He will likely miss the preseason finale.
Miami won't play Raheem Mostert much in their final preseason game against the Buccaneers and De'Von Achane will also likely take most of the night off if not all of it. Jeff Wilson missed Saturday's game with a nose injury and Salvon Ahmed was also reported to be banged up. Jaylen Wright was also absent with non-specified minor injury.
Can Anthony McFarland impress enough to make Dolphins roster?
Previously, McFarland played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has spent four seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over those four seasons, he has yet to start a game and has only played in 17, with 11 of those coming in his rookie season. He has rushed the ball 42 times for 146 yards.
It would seem that McFarland is playing to showcase his ability and availability to NFL teams. Despite the running back room injuries, McFarland remains a long shot to make the team and probably won't make the practice squad either unless he blows away the coaches over the next week of practices and the final game.
Over his four seasons, he hasn't been contributing on special teams either. His snap counts on STs came in 2021 and 2023, when he played 17% and 19% respectively. He did not register a snap on STs the other two seasons. His best offensive contributions came in 2022, when he played 30% of the offensive snaps.