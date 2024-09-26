Latest ESPN QB report proves Dolphins GM Chris Grier is clueless
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are putting their entire 2024 season in the hands of a couple of backups hoping they can win enough games to stay competitive until Tua Tagovailoa gets back. Despite the need for a quarterback with experience, Chris Grier is rolling the dice on his ego.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are unlikely to make a trade for another quarterback. This is an incredibly risky way to do business. Can't afford one? You will have extra picks in 2025 and you can create enough cap space to make it work.
Instead, it appears that Grier intends to let the next three games play out with a combination of Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley. Huntley is the most intriguing of the three because fans haven't had a chance to be disappointed yet.
The Dolphins have no idea what they're doing at quarterback
Grier is stone-set in his ways, and he has not changed since he became the general manager in 2016. During his years as the GM, the Dolphins have gone through quarterbacks in a never-ending search for a franchise player. Tagovailoa is the closest they have come, and it hasn't been without controversy. Grier has gone through three head coaches and has yet to fix the offensive line.
It would be easier to digest if the Dolphins were building a defensive team that is capable of dominating the NFL, but they haven't done that either. In many cases, fans often look at the "sky is falling" side of things and most of the time they are shown to be wrong, but Grier has yet to establish consistent building of the team's roster and now, not having a quality backup is coming back to haunt him.
Not looking to improve the player behind Tua is simply negligent. The entire season is now going to be based on whether or not Tagovailoa can stay healthy when he returns, but it's totally up in the air when he'll be able to get back on the field.