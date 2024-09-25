Ian Rapoport hints at likely Dolphins starter to face the Titans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are on a continuous carousel of quarterbacks, and there may be a new name in the mix come Monday night when the Tennessee Titans visit Hard Rock Stadium.
Tua Tagovailoa still has a few weeks before he can return to the team and that is if he clears all the hurdles with the neurologists and the NFL concussion protocols. In the meantime, the Dolphins have a serious quarterback problem.
Maybe that problem is about to go away, or at the very least, a possible solution will present itself. According to Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback moving forward may just be Tyler "Snoop" Huntley.
Nothing is definitive, and Rapoport isn't saying this is a confirmation, but he also doesn't say that it is simply a hunch. The Dolphins' best chance for success may just be the quarterback they signed a week ago off the Baltimore practice squad.
Mike McDaniel needs to start Tyler Huntley for Monday Night Football
Huntley's NFL experience isn't great, nor does he possess a great win/loss record, but he brings a different change of pace to Miami's offense. He isn't a flat-footed quarterback like Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle. He moves around, creates time, and allows his wide receivers to find soft spots in the defense.
This is an important change for the Dolphins. Huntley's ability to run the ball brings another element. Huntley has never played with this level of talent at wide receiver. In Baltimore, the Ravens were a run-heavy team with adequate receivers, but nothing on the level of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
If Huntley can buy time, Hill can find a way to get open and all Huntley has to do is get him the ball. Huntley is far from perfect, if he was he would be starting for another NFL team, but right now, he might be the perfect quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and that might just be enough. We'll see if he starts on Monday, but from our chair, he should be the easy choice over Thompson.