Latest ESPN Tua Tagovailoa report has Dolphins drama written all over it
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may be heading towards a showdown over a contract extension that many thought was about as close to getting done as Trevor Lawrence's new deal. Now, maybe not.
A new report from ESPN's Jeff Darlington points to a messy situation in Miami that may not get better before training camp begins. Seriously, what in the world is going on over in South Florida?
Contract talks between the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa don't appear to be going well
Darlington said that the Dolphins are not offering Tua "market value" and then says that the numbers are not in the Jared Goff or Trevor Lawrence range. He doesn't know what Miami is offering, but it's hard to believe that Chris Grier is going to stonewall an extension when clearly the market value for Tagovailoa is somewhere around if not above those contracts for Lawrence and Goff.
Without trying to dive into a lot of speculation, there are some who believe that Grier might be trying to get the team a deal that better fits their salary cap situation, and there has also been speculation that the Dolphins may want verbiage that protects them should the QB suffer more concussions. On the other side of that fence, Tagovailoa and his agent are not going to accept anything less than what Lawrence got.
The Dolphins have the former first-round pick locked in this year, and he doesn't have much to stand on. He can play on the fifth-year option, and the Dolphins can franchise tag him next season. However, Tagovailoa does not have to sign that tag and can sit out if he desires.
Many believed that Tagovailoa would get a deal done before training camp begins in late July, but that may no longer be a sure thing. Darlington is walking back on his optimism that an extension will get done sooner rather than later. This could be an interesting week-to-week situation throughout the next month. Is trouble brewing in Miami? We hope not, but this latest update on Tagovailoa is concerning.