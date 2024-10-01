Latest Jaylen Waddle injury update: Dolphins WR leaves game on MNF vs. Titans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got hit with bad news before Monday Night Football even kicked off when Jeff Wilson Jr. hurt his knee. Now, the news isn't getting better for the offense.
The Dolphins are not playing good football tonight. In fact, you could argue they looked better last week against the Seattle Seahawks, if that is even possible. To make it even worse, they may have lost star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Waddle left the field late in the second quarter and was seen limping on the sideline. It isn't clear what the problem may be, but he was not in the game on the Dolphins' next series.
Jaylen Waddle injury updates after Dolphins star receiver leaves game vs. Titans
Jaylen Waddle returns in second half with ankle taped
The good news is that Waddle is back in the game, but he has his left ankle taped, per Chris Perkins.
Jaylen Waddle limping on the sideline vs. Titans
According to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel, Waddle was seen limping on the sideline. It's something to monitor.
The Tennessee Titans are not scared of the Dolphins' outside speed and have been stacking the line to take away the run game, forcing head coach Mike McDaniel to rely on the arm and vision of Tyler Huntley. So far, it's working because the Dolphins are generating nothing offensively.
Without Waddle on the field, the Titans have one less concern, and Miami may not be able to move the football.
Waddle has two catches for 18 yards on the night and was not on the field for the final drive of the first half. Without Waddle, the Dolphins are running with Dee Eskridge, who is not impressing anyone with his route-running.
Huntley looks every bit as lost as one would expect, and the excitement that fans were hoping to see is proving to be anything but. Miami is failing in every aspect of offensive gameplay, and the only reason it is still in the game is because the Titans are just as inept.
McDaniel should consider making a quarterback change if this continues, but with Waddle out, Tyreek Hill can't get open and the run game is being stifled.