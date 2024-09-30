Last-minute injury creates potential nightmare for Dolphins on MNF
By Brian Miller
This can't be real. The Miami Dolphins didn't even take the field for the first snap of Monday Night Football, but already they are adding another body to the injury report. The team reported on their social media channel that one running back got hurt during pregame warmups.
Jeff Wilson Jr. is now listed as questionable for Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. The running back, who has had his share of injuries over his career, hurt himself for the primetime affair. This squad really can't catch a break.
The Dolphins are already without Raheem Mostert for the third game in a row. Mostert was on the inactives list as he continues to battle back from a chest injury that has sidelined him since Week 1. Miami will also be without Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller, who did not clear concussion protocols.
Jeff Wilson Jr. is now dealing with a knee injury for the Dolphins
The Dolphins better hope they don't deal with any other injuries. They are down to Jaylen Wright and De'Von Achane for tonight's game. Fullback Alec Ingold may see more reps as a result of Wilson's injury. It isn't ideal, and if he is able to play, he will likely be on a snap count. Regardless of status, his knee is going to be an issue.
The Dolphins will be relying on Tyler Huntley to run the offense. Huntley joined the Dolphins two weeks ago. Miami's best chance to win this game tonight might just be the defense. Miami's defense has to be playing at a high level. The Titans have not won a game dating back to last season when they beat the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The defense folded in the fourth quarter, so Dolphins fans will be on edge for four quarters. Wilson has not been a great runner for Miami the last two seasons, but he has value in the passing game and is smart enough to pick up the blitzes to help protect the QB. This latest knee issue, however, is the last thing he or Mike McDaniel needs to be dealing with.