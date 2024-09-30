Is Raheem Mostert playing tonight for the Dolphins against the Titans?
By Brian Miller
In 2023, Raheem Mostert was an ageless wonder. He ran with conviction and turned in his best statistical season of his entire NFL career, all over the age of 30. This season, Mostert looked as though age was starting to catch up.
The Miami Dolphins' top running back was injured in the second half of Miami's win over the Jaguars in Week 1. He missed the Bills game a week later and despite returning to the practice field ahead of Week 3, Mostert sat out the Seahawks games as well.
Mostert is another player on a lengthy list of injuries that includes Terron Armstead, Kendall Fuller, Odell Beckham, Jr., and David Long, Jr. This week, the Dolphins had him at practice again, and he enters Week 4 with another questionable tag as he continues to deal with a chest injury.
Raheem Mostert is hoping to play against the Titans for MNF
The Dolphins have not tipped their hands just yet as to Mostert's availability, but if there is any question about his status and health, the Dolphins should consider sitting him. De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright are more than capable of handling the running back duties along with Jeff Wilson, Jr. It would be ideal to have Mostert on the field, but getting him healthier should be a priority.
Unlike other positions, the Dolphins running back roster, "knock on wood," is the deepest position on the entire roster, so Mike McDaniel has the luxury of being patient with Mostert's return to the active roster.
The Dolphins will release their inactive list for tonight's game against the Titans about 60 minutes prior to kickoff. Miami and Tennessee will start at 7:30 ET Monday night as part of another ESPN/ABC double-header. Even if Mostert does suit up, he should be on a play count.