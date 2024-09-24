Legendary Dolphins RB Mercury Morris was more than just a voice for 'perfection'
By Brian Miller
The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team in NFL modern-era history to finish a season 'perfect,' and Mercury Morris knew all about that squad. Unfortunately, the team legend recently passed away, causing plenty of heartbreak for fans everywhere.
Morris had one of his best seasons in 1972 as part of the Dolphins' three-running back attack, which included Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick. Kiick passed away in 2020. On the field, Morris was one of the team's best, but it was off the field, long after his career was over, that he ascended to another level.
It was always a great time for those who had the chance to meet or talk with Morris. Morris loved to speak about anything and everything. Over the course of several years, Morris was often a guest on a podcast that I used to be a part of. A 30-minute segment could easily turn into an hour, if not more. Run into him outside the stadium, in a parking lot, or at an event and you could expect to be there a while. No one ever complained about that.
Mercury Morris is a Dolphins legend through and through
Over the last several decades, Morris has been one of the most outspoken members of the 1972 team. He understood that what the roster did then was far more special than the media ever gave them credit for. He annually debunked the reports that the team would toast the last NFL franchise to lose each season, something he maintained was "made up by the media."
Indeed, he was proud, as were all the members of that team. When the Patriots came close to perfection, winning every regular-season game and advancing to the Super Bowl in 2007, Morris was ready to welcome the team to "Perfectville." When the Patriots lost, he made a point to congratulate them, but also pointed out that perfection doesn't come with a single blemish.
Morris' passing has hit many older Dolphins fans hard. Some of us were acquaintances; others were friends. I'm more of a former, but I have always cherished my memories and time with Morris, from the earlier podcasts to escorting him to interviews with ESPN and NFL Films for a 50th Anniversary special on the 1972 team.
I remember walking him to the ESPN interview room, a two-minute walk that took nearly 20 minutes because he loved chatting about whatever he could think of. I remember looking at E60: The Perfect Machine Producer Dan Lindberg and saying, "I hope you grabbed lunch already." Most of Morris' interview was done at his home.
The Dolphins lost more than just a fantastic football player. They lost a voice and an icon in South Florida sports. Morris epitomized what someone could achieve if they put in the effort. To his final days, there was never a question that he loved not only being a part of the only undefeated team in NFL history, but his love for being a member of the Miami Dolphins.