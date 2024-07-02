Miami Dolphins select monster 348-pound DT in latest 2025 ESPN NFL Mock Draft
You can never have enough size on your defensive line, especially on the inside to stuff the run. Is this something the Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier could have in mind once the 2025 NFL Draft arrives next spring?
That's what ESPN is thinking. In a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft from Matt Miller, he has the Dolphins rocking with Kentucky's Deone Walker with the No. 21 overall selection. Walker checks in at 6-6, 348 pounds. Can you imagine interior offensive linemen trying to contain him? Good luck with that.
Deonte Walker to the Dolphins next NFL Draft would make sense
"If you like Derrick Brown and Dexter Lawrence, you're going to love Walker. The 6-foot-6, 348-pounder is an anchor in the middle of the Kentucky defensive line but also has the quickness and agility to get after the quarterback, notching 7.5 sacks in 2023. He would immediately plug the nose tackle hole in Miami, allowing speedy edge rushers Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson and Bradley Chubb more true one-on-one looks coming off the corner."- ESPN's Matt Miller
As Miller noted, Walker is pretty agile for his massive size and he's no stranger to getting to the quarterback for the Wildcats - last season, he finished with an impressive 7.5 sacks. Miami could also use some help up front on D.
The unit is known for the pass-rush, of course highlighted by Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson. Could you imagine said pass-rush adding a 6-6, 348-pounder who will be going to work in the middle of everything? Goodness, that'd be a dream for Anthony Weaver and Mike McDaniel.
There's still a long wait for next late April to get here, but a player of Walker's caliber sure would be an exciting addition for this squad. Miami has Super Bowl dreams for next winter, so let's hope that maybe they won't be up on the clock first at No. 21. If they are, though, Walker will be a player to watch out for.