Another Dolphins star can't be happy with how Chris Grier is treating Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland will play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, but his future with the team is up in the air. The Miami Dolphins have not, as far as we know, approached Holland about an extension, but sometime between the start of the season and the end of the 2024 campaign, they will have to open that line of communication.
Chris Grier doesn't play games when it comes to contracts. He knows what he is willing to pay and he typically sticks to that number, unless of course you are a cornerback and then you probably will get overpaid.
Holland will be a free agent after the season, but he can't be thrilled with what he is seeing from Grier and the Dolphins as it relates to Tua Tagovailoa. Miami is playing hardball with their franchise quarterback and as a result, there is starting to be concerns on a deal getting done. If the Dolphins are willing to stand pat on Tagovailoa's contract when the groundwork and "market value" has been set, what can Holland expect?
Miami played hardball with Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt. Both are now gone and making far more than they would have if they had accepted what Grier was offering. Holland very well could find himself in the same boat.
Jevon Holland could be playing his final season with the Dolphins
The longer Grier waits, the more he's going to have to end up paying the star defensive back. Holland will want big money that is on par with the top safeties in the league. Here are the Top 5:
- Antonie Winfield, Jr. - $84 million
- Derwin James - $76 million
- Minkah Fitzpatrick - $72.9 million
- Xavier McKinney - $67 million
- Jessie Bates III - $64 million
Holland has yet to make a Pro Bowl and has only one full season completed. He missed one game his rookie season and five games last year. Holland has the ability to be a Top 10 safety in the NFL and many already view him as being such, but the conversation will turn away from what he "could be" to what he has actually done once negotiations begin.
Should the Dolphins re-sign him? Absolutely, but Grier will enter the negotiations with a number in his head that he will not waver from. He will come in with a lower offer and hope that a deal can be reached that fits within his own expectations. That may not work with Holland.
To be fair, we don't know what Holland will want in a new contract and we don't know how much value Grier puts on the position. We have to remember that he wasted little time moving on from Fitzpatrick when he didn't mesh with Brian Flores. Judging by how he has filled in the depth and the strong safety position, it doesn't appear that Grier has a priority on safety as he does with corners.
We won't likely see negotiations open with Holland until after the Tagovailoa deal is completed and maybe even after the Tyreek Hill extension is done, as rumored. Still, Holland can't be happy to know that when he does start talking about the contract, it probably isn't going to be where he was hoping.