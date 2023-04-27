Less than 12 hours : 3 top Miami Dolphins storylines heading into the draft
2. Will the Dolphins take a tight end on day 2?
The tight end position has been, to me, the number 1 position that the Miami Dolphins have been linked to. I really can't blame anyone for thinking that either.
Currently, the Dolphin's tight end room consists of Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, and Tanner Connor. I gotat tell you, that's not a very strong tight end room.
I get that the offense didn't look to get the tight end involved that much but I think that had more to do with Mike Gesicki's inability to block thus giving away whether the play was going to be a run or pass when he was on the field. Ideally, I don't think that's the way Mike McDaniel wants his offense to run if he can help it.
Well, Chris Grier can help it a bit by drafting a tight end on day 2, and based on how deep the tight end position is in this year's draft, the Dolphins have a great chance to land a player that can be a contributor sooner than later. Yes, I know that tight end is one of the tougher positions for a rookie to produce at but I like to think McDaniel can accelerate that a little bit.
I wrote a week ago(read here) about the tight ends that I hope the Dolphins can possibly get at 51. I had Darnell Washington in there but I really don't think there is much of a chance of him lasting that long.
Tucker Kraft is a player I thoroughly enjoy. I think he will be there in the 3rd round. I just don't know if he'll be there late in the 3rd round where Miami picks.
The guy I want the most at 51 is Sam LaPorta. That guy really does it for me in all aspects of the game. He can catch the ball very well and even though he needs to get better at blocking he's a major upgrade in that department over Gesicki.