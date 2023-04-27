Less than 12 hours : 3 top Miami Dolphins storylines heading into the draft
3. Will the the Dolphins trade for Dalvin Cook?
If you've been paying attention to anything Miami Dolphins related on these here internet streets, then you have noticed a lot of talk about Dalvin Cook wanting to come to Miami and how Miami very well may want him likewise.
Sources out there are saying that Cook prefers to play in Miami. Makes sense. Who really doesn't want to play for the current-day Miami Dolphins? Cook is also from Miami so that makes even more sense.
To acquire Dalvin Cook, the Dolphins would have to pull off a trade. I'm not very good at coming up with trades without the Madden trade machine in front of me but one that almost anyone can come up with is something that involves Cedrick Wilson and a day 3 pick. I think that would probably get it done for the 6-year veteran.
Adding a player like Dalvin Cook, who is not washed contrary to what others may tell you, would make the Dolphins already potent offense even better. You already have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the roster. Now you would have a triumvirate that can constantly keep fresh legs in the lineup. That's something that's very appealing to me.
Obviously, this would take money to get done and money is something that Miami doesn't have a ton of at the moment. But after June 1st the Byron Jones $13.6M kicks in. So there is the money you need to sign him along with some probable restructuring of Cook's contract.
It's possible that the Dolphins can get a trade done during the draft but I think it most likely happens after the draft, at some point.
If the Dolphins don't draft a running back during the draft, look for them to trade for Cook in a few months.
Prediction: The Dolphins will, eventually, trade for Dalvin Cook
Follow me @2ndSatSports. Enjoy the draft, eat well, and feel free to play my 2023 NFL Draft drinking game to enhance your evening.