Lock in Tua Tagovailoa's 2023 MVP odds before it's too late
The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, if you're looking to lock in early bets then don't miss out on Tua Tagovailoa MVP odds.
By Juan Vasquez
Tua Tagovailoa had his best season as a starter with the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season. This was the first season Tagovailoa had above average weapons, this was also the first season Mike McDaniel was HC of the team.
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Not a bad season by Tagovailoa, not a great one either but its important to remember that Tua was plagued by injuries during the 2022 season.
During the 2022 NFL season Tua Tagovailoa started 13 total games, and finished 12 of those games. If the Miami Dolphins plan on having a memorable season this year then keeping Tua Tagovailoa healthy is #1 priority.
When Tagovailoa was on the field for the Miami Dolphins he averaged 295 yards passing, 2 touchdowns, and only 0.5 INT per game. That's a formula set up for big time success.
The Miami Dolphins were supposed to have a great season in 2022 if it weren't for all the injuries that Tua Tagovailoa went through. This year Tagovailoa will be going into his second full season with an elite wide receiver corps, and his second season with Mike McDaniel as HC.
The Miami Dolphins offense was already explosive in 2022, now imagine how much damage they'll be able to do now that they are more familiar with each other, and the playbook. The Miami Dolphins also made big moves on defense by hiring Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator, Fangio is one of the most brilliant minds when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.
An improved defense means that Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense will have the ball more often, and with more experience under Mike McDaniel's offense I can only imagine the explosiveness, speed, and damage that this group will do to opposing defenses.
If Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy I expect the Miami Dolphins to be one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL, which is why I think that Tagovailoa's value for regular season MVP this year is extremely undervalued.
At +1400 odds to win regular seaon MVP (depending on your sportsbook) Tua Tagovailoa's odds are not a steal by any means. Tagovailoa has the 6th highest odds for MVP, only tailing behind names like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.
But given the situation that both Tagovaila and the Miami Dolphins are going into this season, he should have much lower odds, in my opinion Tua should be ranked within the top 3 for MVP odds. Even if you're not high on Tagovailoa's ability as a QB alone, you have to admit that McDaniel's coaching and the Arsenal of weapons around him can carry him there.
