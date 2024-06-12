Marcus Maye had a brilliant reason for choosing the Dolphins over other teams
This is an underrated move, but one Miami Dolphins fans should still be celebrating. A bit out of nowhere, Jordan Schultz broke the news that Chris Grier and Co. had come to terms on a one-year deal with veteran safety Marcus Maye.
Maye was receiving interest from other teams too, but ultimately, his heart knew that signing with the Dolphins would be the best decision for him this season. So, how did Miami win out? As it turns out, Maye has a Super Bowl on his mind and per Schultz, he thinks the Dolphins have the potential to get that done this campaign:
New Dolphins DB Marcus Maye is hoping to win a Super Bowl with Miami
Yes, the Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in 24 years, which is something Mike McDaniel is keeping in mind for when he plans some of his team meetings. However, this team is stacked on both sides of the ball and the belief is they can end that streak next winter.
On offense, the Dolphins receive a lot of attention thanks to the strong play of Tua Tagovailoa and his plethora of weapons for the aerial attack. Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last season, with Tyreek Hill leading the league in receiving yards too.
Add in Jaylen Waddle and you've got a nightmare waiting to happen for opposing defenses. Oh, and you can now add in Odell Beckham Jr. Did we mention Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane leading the ground game, with Jaylen Wright part of things now as well? Goodness.
On defense, Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer are the main faces for the secondary, but Maye provides quality depth for the safeties group. While plenty of Miami supporters were hoping for Justin Simmons to sign, Maye comes at a much more affordable price and this could open the door for Chris Grier to focus on other positions, including potentially the offensive line.
Maye brings loads of experience to South Florida and it's great to know he's entering the campaign with a ton of ambition. He doesn't just want to end the 24-year streak of no playoff wins - Maye also has a ring on his mind.