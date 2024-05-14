Massive Jared Goff extension adds Tua Tagovailoa pressure for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa doesn't have to do anything to raise his future earnings; the rest of the NFL is doing it for him. Meanwhile, Chris Grier continues to wait and that could turn out to be a problem for the Dolphins general manager.
Maybe the Miami Dolphins have a deal in place for Tagovailoa? Maybe they are simply waiting for June 1 to make it an official deal? Miami will get $18 million in cap space when the Xavien Howard release money kicks in. While the Dolphins wait, Tua can enjoy his time off before camp gets here.
With that said, Jared Goff is the latest quarterback to get a massive contract. The Lions are not waiting. Detroit signed Goff to a four-year extension that will pay him $170 million guaranteed and potentially as much as $212 million. And still,Grier continues to wait to get Tagovailoa under a new deal despite rumors circulating.
When will the Miami Dolphins get an extension done with Tua Tagovailoa?
The Dolphins have to make a move at some point. Technically, the Dolphins don't have to get a deal done this offseason. Tua can play on the fifth-year option in 2024, and Miami can apply the franchise tag to him for the '25 campaign, essentially buying an extra year before making a big commitment.
Not getting Tagovailoa's extension done now creates two problems. One, the price will continue to rise and two, Miami can't get other contracts done. The Dolphins have to make a decision on Jevon Holland, who will be a free agent after the upcoming season. Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle both have had their fifth-year options picked up too.
Grier continues to wait on a Waddle extension and, in doing so, has watched the price of quality wide receivers go up. The Eagles have extended two of their WRs, and the Lions have extended Amon-Ra St. Brown.
For Dolphins fans, it's all about Tagovailoa and this latest QB contract for Goff will raise the bar for the league leader in yardage last season. Tagovailoa is looking more and more likely to command more than $50 million per campaign and will likely get closer to $200 million guaranteed when it is all said and done. The longer Grier waits, though, the more that figure may climb.