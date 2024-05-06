Dolphins Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa extension talks ramping up with massive numbers
By Brian Miller
A new report that cites ESPN says the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are back at the table to negotiate what will be a massive contract extension.
Will something get done soon? According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins and Tagovailoa are ready to get the ball rolling on a new deal. This is in line with what we have heard in the past. Chris Grier indicated prior to the draft that everything, including Tua, was on hold until the draft was over.
With the draft now complete, the Dolphins have already signed Odell Beckham Jr. They are also out of cap money, making a deal with Tagovailoa a little more pressing. Tua is set to make $24 million in 2024, which could be reduced considerably with a new contract. That money could then be spent to get draft picks under contract or to sign a free agent offensive guard. Dalton Risner, perhaps?
The numbers being floated around are in the $200s, as expected, with a potential annual hit of nearly $55 million. The most recent rumor put Tua at $220-$250 million. It will be interesting to see how much is guaranteed, but those numbers, too, appear to be as high as potentially $180 million. Spotrac projects him to sign a four-year deal worth $220 million, which is indeed a lot.
Will the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa agree to a contract extension soon?
Most Dolphins fans understand that this is a business and it isn't their money, but others think the Dolphins are overpaying for a quarterback who has had one standout season marred by injuries in the previous three. Tua has yet to win a playoff game and has not won the division. In fact, he has only one win against the Bills in his career, and that came during the 110-degree game two seasons ago.
Whether some fans like or dislike Tua doesn't matter. The Dolphins' Grier and Mike McDaniel both like what he brings to the organization and have repeatedly said that Tua is the future of the franchise. The question is, will he be the future of the franchise beyond the life of his next contract? The Dolphins will probably get another four years to figure that out, but they seem to know the answer already.