Mercury Morris, member of perfect '72 Dolphins backfield, passes away at 77
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins of the early 1970s were not going to fool anyone in terms of strategy. Don Shula built his teams on the back of a powerful running game, efficient passing from quarterback Bob Griese, and a suffocating defense. Of that potent three-headed monster, the backfield is what defined the only unbeaten team in NFL history.
Stylistically, there may not have been a better trio in NFL history. While Hall of Famer Larry Csonka was the battering ram in the middle and the departed Jim Kiick was the do-it-all pass-catcher who remains underrated, Mercury Morris was the speed demon who reeled off big plays.
Morris, who remains one of the greatest offensive players in Dolphins history, unfortunately passed away at the age of 77. Morris' family confirmed the tragic news in a statement posted to social media on Sunday morning.
While Morris' raw numbers might look fairly ordinary, they don't encapsulate the impact he had on the Miami offense at the peak of his powers. Had he been able to stay healthier, Morris would have been mentioned among the best running backs in NFL history on pure talent alone.
Dolphins great Mercury Morris passes away at 77
After three years as a seldom-used backup, Morris has his two best seasons in the NFL in 1972 and 1973, both of which resulted in Dolphins Super Bowl victories. Not only did Morris run for a hair under 2,000 yards despite splitting carries with Csonka and Kiick, but he did so while averaging a mind-blowing 5.8 yards per carry.
Morris made the Pro Bowl in both of those seasons, scoring 22 touchdowns in that time. His 5.1 career yards per carry average is still fourth all-time among halfbacks and fullbacks, trailing only Jim Brown, Marion Motley, and Jamaal Charles. Morris ran for over 4,000 yards and totaled 32 touchdowns in his eight-year career.
What made Morris so effective was the difference between him and Csonka. As defenses stuffed the middle to prevent the powerful Csonka from running down their throat, Shula would pitch the ball to one of the fastest players in the league in Morris. He would easily outrun defenders to rip off chunk plays.
The Dolphins' backfield of the 1970s may never be seen again, and Morris' speed was one of the defining elements of these iconic teams. Our condolences go out to Morris family and Dolphins fans mourning the loss of one of their best running backs ever.