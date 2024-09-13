Dolphins legend Larry Csonka destroys players mid-game for brutal effort vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins did not have a good first half against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, trailing 24-10 when heading to the locker room for halftime. Former Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka had some opinions on the rough first half, taking to X to express those opinions.
Csonka noted that if the Dolphins had played that poorly when he and Don Shula were in Miami, he'd "go straight to the parking lot, not the locker room". Oof.
Larry Csonka doesn't hold back on social media after brutal first half
In the first quarter alone, Tua Tagovailoa threw two interceptions (though one wasn't necessarily his fault) and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were barely a part of the game plan. Meanwhile, the Bills ran the ball down Miami's throat and fans are going to have nightmares about James Cook for the foreseeable future.
Csonka spent eight years in the Dolphins organization and won two Super Bowls with them. He won Super Bowl MVP for his efforts in Super Bowl VIII and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
It was an atrocious half for the Dolphins and Csonka pointing out how bad it was going didn't make it any better. The Dolphins have notoriously struggled against teams with winning records but the hope was that this year was going to be different.
Csonka did say that he hoped the Dolphins would find some fire in the second half but Tagovailoa threw a third interception in the third quarter and that pick went the other way for six points for the Bills. Not exactly the kind of fire Csonka was talking about.