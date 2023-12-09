Miami Dolphins: 3 keys to own the night against the Tennessee Titans
By Matt Serniak
On Monday Night, the Miami Dolphins will look to own the night agianst the Tennessee Titans.
We don't get too many night games so it's nice to see the Miami Dolphins get one as they look to improve to 10-3 against the Titans even though they will be sharing the Monday night landscape with the Packers and Giants.
Being a Miami Dolphins fan is pretty incredible right now. There's a harmony that has wrapped itself around the entire fanbase. There isn't too much to gripe about because the team is laying waste to team after team. Yes, those teams aren't very good but Miami can't do anything about that. As I've said for weeks, on Christmas Eve against Dallas, the stakes get bigger and narratives have a shot to cut down a bit.
Until then, I guess it's arguing over who is more deserving of the MVP of the entire NFL either Tua Tagovailoa or Tyreek Hill. That's like the best argument to have because regardless of who you go with, you're talking about the Miami Dolphins having two legit MVP candidates which never happens and is always awesome.
But make no mistake, this is no time to overestimate an opponent. I harken back to week 15 in 2004 on a Monday night. A terrible Miami Dolphins led by interim coach Jim Bates who was 2-11 upset the eventual Super Bowl-winning Patriots. Anything can happen out there and if the Dolphins take an always well-coached, tough-minded Titans lightly, it can derail everything.