Miami Dolphins: 3 training camp reactions that I can't wait to see unfold
By Matt Serniak
I cannot wait to see everyone losing their minds over Tua's first bomb to Tyreek Hill
This is going to be awesome and it will continue to be awesome as long as Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are a part of the Miami Dolphins and given the fact or somewhat fact that Hill says he's done after 2025 we only have potentially three more years of this I think it's prudent to envision what Mike McDaniel will look like hoisting a Lombardi.
I remember last year when Tua threw an absolute dime into a completely unguarded net and the internet lost its brain.
But then "The Throw" occurred and if my memory is accurate a piece of Antarctica broke off due to the seismic waves created by the Dolphins faithful.
The planet certainly stopped spinning for a few moments when this happened and I for one am down for it to happen again.
I can't say that when this happens that it will have the same exact impact as last year's first sign of things to come from Tua to Hill but it will definitely be fun to see and it will most certainly be fun to watch everyone from every side of the Tua aisle rise up and want to destroy each other.
Tua is by far the most polarizing player on the Miami Dolphins and he is probably top five in the league for that same not asked for title. If he ties his shoe wrong or blinks improperly it will lead NFL Network programming for days. Buckle up for that.