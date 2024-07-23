Miami Dolphins 53-man roster predictions with training camp here
By Brian Miller
Tight End - 3
Last season, the Dolphins kept two tight ends to start the season. This year, look for them to keep three, which should be about right. Durham Smythe and Jonnu Smith are both locks to make the team, barring injury, but the battle begins after that.
Jody Fortson - Fortson will have to prove that he is ready for the next step in his career. He was buried on the Chiefs depth chart, but he has potential and upside. Fortson should be better rounded for Miami's offense, but he will have to compete for his job, and his main competition will be Julian Hill. Hill played throughout the year last season, and while he still needs to develop, he too has a good future. He also is a better candidate for the practice squad.
Offensive Line - 9
Miami has to do better with their offensive line depth this year, but the problem they will face is having a line consisting of mostly cheap players they hope can do enough to keep the offense moving. Last year, Miami's line was just average and that was with Robert Hunt. They still don't have a replacement for Hunt just yet.
Austin Jackson, Terron Armstead, and Aaron Brewer are the absolutes for the roster. The veterans will hold the tackle and center positions. Liam Eichenberg will play the final year of his contract and his value will be the depth he provides at center and guard. He is hoping to challenge for a starting guard job but regardless, he should make the team without any problems.
Isaiah Wynn - Wynn will start camp on the reserve list with an injury designation, but it isn't presumed to be something that will keep him out of camp for a long period. Wynn should make the roster even if he does miss a lot of time. The veteran played well last year until being placed on IR.
Patrick Paul - The Dolphins drafted Paul in the second round last April. He is the future left tackle of the team.
Kendall Lamm - When Lamm was plugged in at left tackle for Armstead last year, he played well and he should provide the needed experience to keep Paul on the bench for the season.
Jack Driscoll - Driscoll will need to earn his roster spot with the Dolphins. Working in his favor is five seasons of NFL experience. The Dolphins have a lot of youth at the position, so Driscoll has to show he is not only better than them, but more valuable to the team as well.
Robert Jones - This one is going to be a tough call. If the Dolphins go with 10 linemen, Jones has no problem making the roster. He will be competing with Driscoll and Lester Cotton for the final two roster spots.