Miami Dolphins 53-man roster predictions with training camp here
By Brian Miller
Linebacker - 9
The Dolphins LB position took an unexpected hit when Shaquil Barrett announced he was retiring from the NFL after signing a free agent contract with Miami earlier in the offseason. The retirement leaves an unwanted hole for the Dolphins who will start the season without Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillps.
Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Jordyn Brooks, David Long, and Anthony Walker, Jr. are all locks to make the Dolphins 53. Miami is relying on them to not only make the team, but impact it. For Kamara and Robinson, they will need to step up quickly given the status of the Dolphins' unit.
Cam Brown - With five years of experience, Brown will give the Dolphins some much-needed depth. While not a lock, he will need to compete against some of the team's returning draft picks.
Channing Tindall - The Dolphins are not ready to give up on Tindall yet.
Duke Riley - Miami should replace Riley, but he continues to provide the team with depth and situational play. Riley does far better off the bench than he does as a starter.
Unsigned free agent - The Dolphins need to replace Barrett, which means they have to go to the street free agent list to find one. With Cameron Goode starting camp on the PUP list, the Dolphins need a veteran. The list isn't a great one, but Miami will have to bring a player in who will not only compete for a job, but also win one.
UPDATE: The Dolphins have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Emmanuel Ogbah. The team parted ways with him in the offseason, but after hosting him for a workout, Chris Grier wasted no time in getting a reunion done.
Defensive Line - 5
Calais Campbell and Zach Seiler will take two of the five positions on the roster. Campbell is still playing at a good level, and the Dolphins believe that Seiler can and will continue his level of play without Christian Wilkins next to him.
Benito Jones - Jones looked good last year with the Lions, and his return to Miami with more experience should win him a roster spot.
Teair Tart - Tart has a lot of potential and it will be up to the coaches to get it out of him. He has experience and upside and should make an impact in camp.
Neville Gallimore - Gallimore and Tart will face stiff competition from Da'Shawn Hand and Jonathan Harris for what could be the final spot on the unit. The defensive line competition will be the best at training camp for any position.