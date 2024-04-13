Dolphins 7-Round Mock Draft: The trenches become a focal point
By Ryan Heckman
How do the Miami Dolphins keep up with the vaunted AFC that continues to get better, it seems?
The 2024 NFL Draft is a start, and Miami has some notable voids to fill.
Miami has limited draft capital this year, so they'll have to be selective and ensure they attack the correct areas. In our latest mock, there's definitely a theme.
The Miami Dolphins attack the trenches in this 2024 NFL mock draft
With their first-round pick coming at no. 21 overall, the Dolphins find massive value in Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton. Some would argue him to be the best defensive lineman in the draft, and Miami gets him after pick 20.
This is your Christian Wilkins replacement. Newton comes in as a similarly-built player who stands out both against the run and in pass rush scenarios. He's creative, savvy and is able to win in a variety of ways. He's a rare breed in that, he isn't going to blow you away athletically or strength-wise, but has enough in each category to work with. He's very well-rounded, technical and purposeful with his movements.
Over his last two seasons, Newton has tallied 22.5 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks as an interior defensive lineman. That's the type of guy who fits the Wilkins bill.
Miami could also stand to use some improvement on the interior offensive line, which is why they use their precious second-round pick on Uconn guard Christian Haynes. He's a guard, through and through, and although he doesn't offer a ton of length, Haynes is a pile mover. He's a finisher.
The guy moves mountains when he needs to, and that's what matters. He makes up for his lack of length by being a highly-intelligent player who has enough strength to boot. Haynes could come in and start as a rookie, which would make this a home run type of pick.