Miami Dolphins all-offense 2024 mock draft nabs future star
By Gaston Rubio
Miami bolsters the offensive line with their next 2 selections
This draft is deep at the offensive line position. Miami can capitalize on this depth by selecting Cooper Beebe with the 55th pick in the draft.
Beebe was a top 5 guard in 2023 and a top 10 offensive lineman. The 5-year senior is a mauler who is physical at the point of attack and finishes his blocks.
Whether in pass protection or run blocking, Beebe's presence is felt on the field. It would be fun to see Beebe and Armstead running downfield to block for Miami's speedy running backs.
Miami does not have a 3rd or 4th round pick in 2024, something that could come back to haunt them. Nevertheless, gems can still be found in the later rounds.
With pick number 158 in the 5th round, the Dolphins select Brandon Coleman. Coleman is a tackle from TCU who has also spent time at guard.
At 6'5" and 313 pounds, Coleman is built like a prototypical tackle for the NFL. His 84" wingspan makes him a great tackle prospect.
However, his wide body and frame would make for an even better guard. Coupled with Cooper Beebe, Miami could be looking at a very formidable interior offensive line.