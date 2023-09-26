Miami Dolphins are one of the three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL
Miami Dolphins is in a flying start in this new season of the NFL, going into week four with three wins against the LA Chargers, New England Patriots, and most recently, Denver Broncos. The Dolphins are not the only ones with a perfect start; we also found the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.
Miami has gone from less to more, starting with a close win against the LA Chargers. Due to the performance of Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins were able to make a big step at SoFi Stadium. With a brilliant play in the last minutes of the match, both players gave their team a narrow victory.
However, the Dolphin's defense has some problems with stopping the rushing plays made by the Chargers, which ended up with many touchdowns. Vic Fangio tries to correct this problem for the game against the New England Patriots.
In short, he knew how to solve this problem. The team showed a different face against the Patriots, winning by a score of 24-17 at Gillette Stadium. But a real test loomed against the Denver Broncos.
To the surprise of everyone, the Dolphins destroy the Broncos with a final score that almost breaks the NFL record. The final score of that game was 70-20. The performance of the Miami Dolphins was perfect in each line, both in attack and defense, making points, but without neglecting the defense face, the team led by coach Mike McDaniel remains first in the AFC East.
This recognition and level is due to the great preseason that the Dolphins had. These new additions brought speed and freshness to the team.
But the next stop is against the Buffalo Bills. Do you think that the Miami Dolphins could remain undefeated?