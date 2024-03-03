Miami Dolphins complete roster breakdown ahead of free agency looks like Swiss cheese
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense was amazing last year but can it be just as good in 2024? That depends on these key positions.
Running back
The RB room may be the best position Miami has entering free agency. Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson, Jr., and Chris Brooks are all on the roster and under contract. Wilson could be cut and Salvon Ahmed, an impending FA, could take his place. Miami is in a decent position and could still add to the position in free agency but that would likely be depth.
When we get past the quarterback and the running back room, we start to see the roster's holes that Miami has to fix.
Wide Receiver
The Dolphins have only 3 players under contract. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Erik Ezukanma. They need to add at least eight more for camp alone. They will need at least three more to enter the season with. River Cracraft I would assume comes back but beyond him, it's a question.
Miami needs to address the position in free agency and it wouldn't hurt to add a WR in the draft.
Tight End
With Durham Smythe, Tanner Conner, and Julian Hill under contract, the Dolphins will need to add more players to the unit. They won't likely draft a tight end because they have too many other needs and spending money on the position in free agency isn't something that Chris Grier tends to do.
