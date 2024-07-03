Miami Dolphins could trade 1 of these 4 players before the season-opener
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could try to make a move during training camp to add to their roster by moving a player or two already in town. While the Dolphins are not loaded with tradable assets, they do have players who can be moved.
Dolphins fans should know that these tradable players will not bring in much more than the guys in question they are trading, or a late-round pick at best. Still, might we see general manager Chris Grier look to get something done?
4. Jeff Wilson Jr.
Of all the players on the Miami Dolphins roster, Jeff Wilson Jr. may have the most value. He sat most of the 2023 season after dealing with an early injury, so his legs are not as worn as they could have been. He isn't going to bring much more than a six or seventh-round conditional pick, but Wilson is a player that has value that teams may look for.
Wilson runs well and is an asset in the passing game. In Miami, he will be buried behind Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright. He may get behind Chris Brooks as well. Other teams needing RB help due to injuries or lack of depth could reach out to Chris Grier to see if Wilson is available.
My guess is he would be, and it wouldn't take a lot to get him out of the Dolphins roster. At the end of the day, Wilson is a talented player, but there are simply too many guys ahead of him on the depth chart. A trade could make sense here.