Miami Dolphins finally made a move to clear cap space that was long overdue
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have started the tedious task of getting the roster and salary cap under control and they finally made a long-overdue move.
The Miami Dolphins have released Keion Crossen and in the process have freed up nearly $3 million.
Crossen's release is not a surprise. He would have cost the Dolphins $2.99 million in cap space. The Dolphins will not carry any dead money from this move.
The fact this move was expected is not an indictment on Crossen as a person or as a player. Crossen started two games in his single season with the Dolphins. He posted 32 combined tackles and a solid 4 passes defensed last year.
Miami is likely going to do a rebuild of the secondary this year. Xavien Howard was released, Brandon Jones and DeShon Elliot are both potential free agent safeties and now Crossen. There are more moves likely to come.
The Dolphins still need to move more money around. They are expected to create more cap space by restructuring several contracts as well as extending Tua Tagovailoa. Jerome Baker is still a potential release or a restructure candidate as well.
Miami could also release Duke Riley who will save Miami $2.5 million against a $500k dead money hit.
Over the next several days, the Dolphins will have to ramp up their transactions as they reduce the cap enough to get under the salary cap and create operating room for free agency, the draft, and for the season. It will be a busy week for Chris Grier and company.
There is always a possibility that Crossen could return to the Dolphins but if he does, it will probably be a one-year deal for vet minimum or slightly above.