Miami Dolphins fringe CBs have a better chance at making the roster due to injuries
Miami Dolphins training camp is three days in and already the cornerbacks are falling which means outside players have a better chance of making the team.
By Brian Miller
The loss of Jalen Ramsey is going to sting. There is no way to sugarcoat it. The Miami Dolphins are a better team with him on the field. Now, they have to look at the depth of the roster and make decisions they were hoping they didn't need to.
Ramsey will not be back until mid-late December at the earliest. He had surgery to fully repair the meniscus in his left knee.
We already know that Nik Needham is out having been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list. That isn't a huge surprise as he makes his way back from an Achilles injury. The Dolphins may also be without another CB as well.
Missing practice on Thursday, Keion Crossen is being evaluated by the team. Miami is not making it known what exactly the injury is but without Crossen on the field, the Dolphins are thinner at the position.
Mike McDaniel has told local media that they will workout free agent CBs to provide depth and there are more than a few available but with the injuries coming to the position group yet again, how will the 53 man roster shake up?
In light of the injury to Ramsey who will be placed on IR in the next day or so, the Dolphins roster is going to have at least one open spot at the position that otherwise would not have been there.
We predicted the Dolphins would keep 8 CBs. Xavien Howard - Jalen Ramsey - Nik Needham - Kader Kohou - Cam Smith - Trill Williams - Noah Igbinoghene - Elijah Campbell
Ramsey's spot is now open and while Needham should be ready by the start of the season it's still not 100%. The door is open but for who? A street free agent? Possibly but the Dolphins also have veterans who are on the roster that could take that spot.
Justin Bethel has nine years of experience and played with Miami for a short time last year. There is a path open for him to stick around.
Bethel will not have an inside track as Bryce Thompson and Tino Ellis could make a case for their names as well.
Crossen is interesting because many believed that the Dolphins would release him to clear his $3 million salary for the year but now, we have to wait to see what is going on with his situation as well.
Regardless, the Dolphins will have to look to the market for a player that will want some roster guarantees rather than just placed on the field for practices. The next few days will be interesting.