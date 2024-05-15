Miami Dolphins hand out 30 new numbers ahead of the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have handed out their 2024 new jersey numbers. The team has given out 30 new numbers for next season, which is wild to even think about. It is crazy to think the Dolphins have had so much turnover that 30 new numbers will be handed out to incoming players. That is almost half of the 53-man roster.
The Dolphins' seven draft picks will be wearing these new numbers. Note the use of the No. 25 by rookie Jaylen Wright, who will now be donning the former number of standout cornerback Xavien Howard, whose release will be made official on June 1.
- Patrick McMorris - 32
- Tahj Washington - 82
- Patrick Paul - 52
- Malik Washington -83
- Chop Robinson - 44
- Mohamed Kamara - 50
- Jaylen Wright - 25
Odell Beckham Jr. will be wearing No. 3 for the Miami Dolphins
Outside of the rookies, the additions via free agency have also been given their numbers. Most notable, Odell Beckham Jr. will be rocking No. 3 for the Dolphins - fitting as he'll be the WR3 for Miami this upcoming campaign.
- Odell Beckham Jr. - 3
- Anthony Walker, Jr. - 6
- Jonnu Smith - 9
- Siran Neal - 33
- Matthew Sexton - 87
- Cam Brown - 47
- Jody Fortson - 88
- Daviyon Nixon - 90
- Jordyn Brooks - 21
- Neville Gallimore - 91
- Jordan Poyer - 21
- Teair Tart - 94
- Aaron Brewer - 55
- Benito Jones - 95
- Kendall Fuller - 29
- Jack Driscoll - 75
- Shaquil Barrett - 58
- Isaiah Mack - 97
Elsewhere, there are also some returning Miami players who will be rocking new numbers for 2024. We've got that list for you as well:
- Ethan Bonner - 27
- Skylar Thompson - 19
- Blake Ferguson - 48
- David Long - 11
- Jonathan Harris - 98
More changes could be on the way for the Dolphins, as undrafted free agents have been signed and they'll look to somehow steal a spot on the Week 1 roster. Also, could a surprise signing be on the way in the coming weeks after the Howard money is available? We'll find out soon.