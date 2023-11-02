Miami Dolphins Jalen Ramsey guarding Travis Kelce? Sign me up, all day long!
If what is attempting to be willed into the universe is true, then heck yes sign me up for Jalen Ramsey guarding Travis Kelce mano y mano.
By Matt Serniak
On Sunday, the best match-up might just be Jalen Ramsey covering Travis Kelce and that is something every Miami Dolphins fan should be about.
I say being willed into the universe because a small grassroots idea started getting thrown around yesterday and it was started by none other than the guy who might eventually be giving Jerry Jeudy a spine buster to the Earth's core, Steve Smith Jr.
These poignant words from one of the toughest players to ever play scratched me right where I itch.
Before Jalen Ramsey got injured in August, one of the ideas we thought he would get used in a Vic Fangio scheme that also has Xavien Howard, was that we would see Ramsey lined up all over the field in different spots guarding all types of offensive players.
Ramsey was penciled in to play the provocative and major football nerd role of "star" defender which is a term I thought would be the hot new football slang you just had to know that all the alleged film junkies would throw in your face to impress or own you as if they were the jerk at the bar from Good Will Hunting. I guess the "star" defender is a jack-of-all-trade type of defender. You actually might want to dip on the term "star" defender now while the stock is at a premium.
Then today over in Germany, Vic Fangio dropped a a little Fangio nugget on everyone.
We all know that Vic Fangio left football for a period of time like Bruce Wayne left Gotham to join the League of Shadows. And during that time away h̶a̶t̶c̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶c̶h̶e̶m̶e̶s̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶b̶r̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶b̶a̶l̶a̶n̶c̶e̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶p̶l̶a̶n̶e̶t̶ ̶h̶o̶p̶p̶e̶d̶ ̶u̶p̶ ̶o̶n̶ ̶b̶l̶u̶e̶ ̶f̶l̶o̶w̶e̶r̶s̶ coming up with Tony Stark level state of the art defenses(I'm in a real Marvel/DC crossover here) you know he had some prototypes for defenses where Jalen Ramsey can take out unique talents such as Travis Kelce.
Well, we may get to see some of that on Sunday morning, and I for one am here for all of that plan. It's a solid plan to once and a while line Ramsey straight up on Kelce once because it means it will be much harder for Pat Mahomes to find his favorite guy and will have to rely on his unheralded receiving core even though he is starting to get tired of watching mess everything up.
If the Dolphin's pressure packages and front four get to Mahomes by any means necessary and don't get sucked into loops of scrambling around that Mahomes is stellar at, the secondary should be smothering these receivers. A lot of ifs, but that's how I see it right now.
Either way, I can't wait to see Jalen Ramsey, who we just saw have a terrific first game back, with Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland back. Should be a lot of fun.
Follow me @2ndSatSports