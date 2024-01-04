Miami Dolphins land six in the Pro Bowl - It should have been more
The Miami Dolphins will be sending six players north to Orlando to play in the Reindeer, I mean Pro Bowl games.
By Brian Miller
For the first time in his NFL career, Tua Tagovailoa is a Pro Bowl quarterback. Tua was named the starting QB on this AFC team.
In all, the Dolphins will send six players to the games. Miami is tied for 3rd with the most players behind San Francisco with 9, and Dallas with 7. The Dolphins and Eagles are both sending six.
Joining Tua on the Pro Bowl roster are Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert, Jalen Ramsey, and fullback Alec Ingold.
The most impressive part of this roster is the fact that four of Miami's players will start offensively. Tua, Mostert, Ingold, and Hill were all named starters this year.
While Tua shouldn't be a surprise given his play at QB, the fact Raheem Mostert not only will be on the Pro Bowl roster but also a starter is pretty awesome. Mostert's career has been a roller coaster and this year was definitely the wild ride down the big hill.
Miami should have had more if we are being completely honest. Bradley Chubb was snubbed after having an incredible season but came up short. Jaelan Phillips may have been on the list if not for his season-ending injury. Christian Wilkins who has had a great season also missed this year's invitation. Jevon Holland missing several weeks also may have hurt his chances.
The Pro Bowl is no longer an actual game anymore but instead a series of positional events and a flag football game. The voting process has changed over the years as well.
What will be interesting is what Dolphins players may end up as All Pro's. There is much more weight carried with an AP designation than a Pro Bowl. Regardless, it is still an honor and for the Dolphins, it is nice to see some players being acknowledged for the first time.
- Raheem Mostert - First time
- Tua Tagovailoa - First time
- Alec Ingold - First time
- Tyreek Hill - 8th time (Hill has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career)
- Terron Armstead - 5th time (2nd season in a row with Miami)
- Jalen Ramsey - 7th time (7 of 8 seasons and this year he missed half of the season)
One notable AFC East player not on the Pro Bowl roster this year is Josh Allen, Miami's opposing QB this Sunday.