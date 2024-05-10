Miami Dolphins may have found needed safety help within their own roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't truly address safety in free agency or the draft, but it appears like they are finding help from a versatile cornerback. A new image released by the Dolphins shows Miami's, now four, safety unit. Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, rookie Patrick McMorris, and...Nik Needham! Needham appears to be getting a look at safety, which is a wonderful thing.If this works, Anthony Weaver is a genius.
Needham can already play outside the boundary corner, and he can slide inside to play nickel. Now, he can use that versatility to learn a new role as a 3-high safety in Weaver's new system. This could be gold for the Dolphins.
Nik Needham potentially moving to safety is gold for the Dolphins
Over the course of his career, Needham has been impressive for an undrafted player, but last year, Vic Fangio left him sitting on the sidelines most of the year. Miami brought him back on a one-year deal, and it appears now that he will start the season or at least the offseason training sessions at a new position.
There have been theories and speculation that Miami could move Jalen Ramsey to safety and allow Cam Smith to take over the boundary. That still might happen, but Needham potentially getting a shot their first is great for the team because it keeps Ramsey on the edge and it's better for Needham as it clears a better path to making the final 53-man roster.
The Dolphins have only Holland and Poyer with NFL experience at the position. McMorris may develop, but it isn't easy for a sixth-round pick to make an immediate impact. Needham, on the other hand, makes a lot of sense. He is athletic, has good speed and vision, and knows the roles the safety provides. His knowledge as a cornerback will help his transition as well.
Time and practice will tell if this experiment works out, but it is a good sign of what might be in play, and Needham should be able to make things interesting. We're all for this - let's see what Weaver can cook up.