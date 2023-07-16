3 nightmare scenarios for the Miami Dolphins in 2023
- Tua's health?
- Defensive regression?
- The postseason should be a guarantee, right?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Dolphins finish just outside the playoffs
Let's be realistic, here. The AFC is far more loaded than the NFC. Miami has to compete with legitimate playoff and title hopefuls like the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers... and those are just the top teams that come to mind.
We haven't even figured out which other teams could be a possible surprise this year. But, the Dolphins are going to be in for it. They'll have their work cut out for them in the AFC, but also within the AFC East. Nothing will come easy in 2023, as this could be the most competitive division in football.
Chances are, Miami will finish the season with plenty of highs. We could even see a record broken by the likes of Tyreek Hill, who would love to break the all-time receiving record. There is no doubt, the Dolphins are going to be a fun team to watch.
But, there is also a world where this team does not reach the postseason, and it's not that crazy to think about happening with how loaded the conference is right now. After what the Dolphins have done to build the roster chock full of talent, along with hopefully getting their starting quarterback squared away health-wise, it would be a total nightmare to see them miss the playoffs.