3 nightmare scenarios for the Miami Dolphins in 2023
- Tua's health?
- Defensive regression?
- The postseason should be a guarantee, right?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Tua Tagovailoa suffers one or more additional concussions
Last year, one of the dominant stories across the league, and not just Miami, was the health of Tua Tagovailoa. Both of his concussions were some incredibly scary instances to watch. The initial hits, the aftermath and the questions that came in the coming days were all concerning.
Now, Tua is supposedly healthy and ready to go for the 2023 season. Of course, he's participated in the offseason program so far and appears to be fully recovered.
In 13 games last year, Tua looked like an MVP candidate. He threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight picks, well on his way to topping the 4,000 yard mark easily. Not to mention, that was Year 1 under Mike McDaniel. Now in his second year and much more comfortable, Tua should be in for the best year of his career.
But, if he were to suffer another concussion, the Dolphins would have no choice but to treat it even more carefully than ever before. That likely means Tua misses some time, and then it's up to Mike White to carry the team.
The Dolphins very well could see their season derailed if Tua misses any extended time. Keeping him upright has to be priority number one, beyond anything else this season.